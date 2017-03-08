Nigeria: Party Chieftain - PDP Like-Minds May Form New Party If Sheriff Wins

Ado Ekiti — A strong indication has emerged that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee may form a new party if the faction controlled by Ali Modu Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North of Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu Kessington, gave the indication in Ado Ekiti, yesterday while commenting on the meeting of the South-west caucus of the PDP held in Ekiti on Monday .

Adebutu said the party is expecting the outcome of its case at the Supreme Court to be able to determine what will be the next line of action.

Governor Ayodele Fayose, who was the chief host, also buttressed the position canvassed by the federal lawmaker during his opening remarks at the meeting held on Monday.

Fayose said: "They said we should settle our problems through political means, let me say here that there are some people in the PDP I can't be in the same party with. They are too dirty and people like us can't associate with them."

Adebutu, who lamented that the crisis is shaking the party's foundation said: "The appeal is still pending at the supreme court and we are waiting for the outcome. We that believe in Makarfi have the rights to convene any meeting despite the Appeal Court's ruling which validated Sheriff's faction.

"Because in the judgment, there was nowhere where it was stated that any of us here was pronounced as PDP non-member. We are still bonafide members.

"But let me tell you, people of like minds within the party will surely come together to decide their political fates if Sheriff wins the appeal," he pointed out.

However, the Publicity Secretary of the Makarfi's faction of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has declared that the party has hired the services of six Senior Advocate of Nigeria to prosecute the case at the Supreme.

Expressing optimism that the party will win, Adeyeye said: "The SANs we hired are some of the best in the country, so no cause for alarm.

"We are applying for accelerated hearing of the case and hopefully, the matter will be determined within the next two months so that it won't affect presentations of candidates in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun State governorship poll."