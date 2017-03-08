Sudan: Journalists Union, Giad Industrial Group Agree On Strategic Partnership

Khartoum — The General Sudanese Journalists Union and the GIAD Industrial Group have agreed on a strategic partnership for the implementation of the Union investment projects for the provision of the journalist's income-improvement means and facilitation of possessing cars and household furniture installments.

This came during the joint meeting Tuesday at GIAD Motor Tower. The Chairman of the General Sudanese Journalists Union Al-Sadiq Al-Ruzaiqi stressed the union's keenness to establish a partnership and cooperation with the GIAD Industrial Group, referring to the various preferential advantages of GIAD products in all fields.

Al-Ruzaiqi emphasized the need to create a strategic partnership to transmit the GIAD Products Media Message.

The Director General of GIAD Industrial Group Engineer Ahmed Abdel-Rahman pointed out to the GIAD need to promotion forum in its capacity as an established national institution supporting the national economy, stressing the seriousness of the group for cooperation with the journalist union and provide various products to its members, reviewing GIAD products in the fields of building materials, cars, trucks and agricultural equipment, pointing to the group future plan for the rehabilitation of the textile factories in collaboration with foreign companies.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Journalists Union Salah Omer Al-Sheikh stressed the Union determination to develop a national media strategy to instill the concept of GIAD Industrial Group, which leads the national industry in the country.

For his part, the Director of GIAD Motor Company Abdullah Abdul-Al-Ma'arouf affirmed his company readiness to facilitate ownership of GIAD motors to the union members, referring to the need to intensify the promotion of the company's products.