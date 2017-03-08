Gambia: State to Give Their Position On Njogu Bah's Single Count Charge

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the lower Court in Banjul yesterday granted an application for adjournment in a single count charge of Abuse of Office brought against Dr. Njogu L Bah during the Jammeh era.

Magistrate Janneh granted the application in order to enable the state to give their position regarding the case surrounding the then Secretary General, Head of the Civil Service and Presidential Affairs Minister

Earlier, state counsel Mansour Jobe informed the court that this matter was adjourned for judgment sometime in 2015. He said prior to the date of judgment there was a directive for the withdrawal of the matter and since then, the matter had not proceeded but recently, the state was served with a hearing notice. "I don't know whether the accused or his lawyer was served with the hearing notice," said counsel.

"For that circumstance, I'm applying for two weeks adjournment," he added.

According to counsel, the matter was withdrawn since 2015 but he was surprised that the matter wasn't formally withdrawn from the court. Consequently, the matter was adjourned till 20th of this Month for the state to give their position on this matter. Meanwhile the court ordered for a hearing notice to be served on the accused person.

Both the accused person and his attorney, Lamin K Mboge were absent from court.

According to the particulars of offence, the aforesaid person sometimes in the month of January, 2013, at State House in the City of Banjul, Republic of the Gambia abused the authority of his office as Secretary General and Head of Civil Service by interfering with the recommendation and posting of Ms Jainaba Jobarteh to the Gambia permanent Mission at the United Nations in New York, without following the proper procedure of nomination, thereby committed an offence. He denied any wrong doing.