Gambia: NIA Nine to Appear Before High Court

Nine former NIA operatives will appear before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the High Court in Banjul.

Former Director General, Yankuba Badjie, will on the 13th of March, 2017, appear at the High Court to answer to charges relating to the murder of Solo Sandeng last year.

The nine suspects are Yankuba Badgie, the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) now called, the then Deputy Director, Louis Gomez alias Lees, Saikou Omar Jeng, alias Sir Jeng, former Director of Operations Haruna Suso, Yusupha Jammeh, Lamin Lang Sanyang, Tamba Masireh Lamin Darboe and Babucarr Sallah.

When their case was mentioned yesterday before the said judge, state counsel Olimatou Danso informed the court that they contacted the prison authorities but she was told that they were not aware that the accused persons should appear in court on Monday.

She applied for an adjournment to enable her to file the bill of indictment and also for the accused persons to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Camara granted her application and ordered her to file the indictment. Consequently, the case was adjourned till March 13 for mention.

CE Mene, Emmanuel E Chime, Badou S Conteh and Babucarr Boye appeared for Yankuba Badgie while the 2nd accused person, Louis Gomez alias Lees was represented by Emmanuel E Chime.

It would be recalled that the aforesaid persons on the 23 February, 2017 appeared at the lower court in Banjul charged with two criminal counts 'Conspiracy to commit felony and Murder contrary to the laws of The Gambia. They denied any wrong doing and were remanded at Mile II Central Prison pending their appearance at the high court.

According to the particulars of offence on count one, the aforementioned persons on or about the 15th day of April, 2016 at the NIA headquarters, in the city of Banjul, conspired amongst themselves and took part in the murder of one Mr. Solo Sandeng, thereby committed an offence.

Prosecutors alleged on count two that all accused persons on or about the 15th day of April, 2016 at the NIA headquarters, in the city of Banjul jointly murdered one Mr. Solo Sandeng and thereby committed an offence.