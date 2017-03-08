7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho: King Dissolves Parliament, Elections Expected Soon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lesotho's King Letsie has dissolved the mountainous kingdom's parliament, paving way for an election within three months, BBC Live said on Tuesday.

This came less than a week following reports that Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili of the Democratic Congress (DC) party lost a confidence vote in parliament.

Mosisili had headed a coalition government since a snap election in 2015 that was called in an effort to end the country's prolonged power struggles.

But the coalition was recently fragmented, and parliament voted in favour of replacing Mosisili with Monyane Moleleki, whose Alliance of Democrats party split from the DC last year.

The country was plunged into a political crisis after a failed coup attempt in 2014, prompting the then prime minister Tom Thabane of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to flee to South Africa, saying he feared for his life.

Thabane recently returned home with two other opposition leaders, vowing to win back power.

Source: News24

Lesotho

PM Mosisili Loses Vote of No-Confidence in Parliament

Lesotho's prime minister has lost a no-confidence vote in parliament, deepening the political uncertainty in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.