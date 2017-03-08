Lesotho: King Dissolves Parliament, Elections Expected Soon

Lesotho's King Letsie has dissolved the mountainous kingdom's parliament, paving way for an election within three months, BBC Live said on Tuesday.

This came less than a week following reports that Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili of the Democratic Congress (DC) party lost a confidence vote in parliament.

Mosisili had headed a coalition government since a snap election in 2015 that was called in an effort to end the country's prolonged power struggles.

But the coalition was recently fragmented, and parliament voted in favour of replacing Mosisili with Monyane Moleleki, whose Alliance of Democrats party split from the DC last year.

The country was plunged into a political crisis after a failed coup attempt in 2014, prompting the then prime minister Tom Thabane of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to flee to South Africa, saying he feared for his life.

Thabane recently returned home with two other opposition leaders, vowing to win back power.

Source: News24