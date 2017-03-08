South Africa: KZN Man Dies After Snake Bite

A 28-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who was bitten by a snake was found dead at his home in Port Shepstone, south of Durban, paramedics said on Tuesday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha, paramedics attended to the man at his residence in Berea Road.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying on his bed, face down. After examining the patient, they found two puncture holes [on] his hand consistent with that of a snake bite."

Botha said the man was declared dead at the scene.

