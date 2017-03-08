South Africa: Three Missing Cape Town Teens Found Unhurt

Three teenage girls who went missing from Kuils River in Cape Town within a week of one another have been found.

Nayoca Plato, 17, Robin van Leeve, 19, and Chandre Snyman, 16, were found unharmed on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an investigation had shown that human trafficking was not suspected to be the reason for their disappearance.

As news spread that the girls were missing, residents had started fearing they could be victims of traffickers.

Friends said Plato and Van Leeve went missing on March 1 and were last seen wearing their green school skirts and white shirts at 06:30 and 07:10.

When News24 contacted Plato's mother, Karen, on Tuesday morning - six days after her child's disappearance - she said she was doing "much better" after receiving a tip-off about her daughter's whereabouts.

Her father, Deon, later told News24 they were on a flight to Johannesburg.

Snyman had been missing since February 27. She was last seen at Labori High School at 11:00 wearing her uniform of a blue blazer and skirt. She was found in Paarl and reunited with her family on Tuesday, Rwexana said.

Missing children's organisation, The Pink Ladies, said the girls were traumatised. It called on the public to not speculate about what had transpired.

"It's important to give them space and allow them to heal. It's about the children, nothing else," said the NGO's Dessie Rechner.

The search for two other Kuils River girls had not yet been concluded.

On March 2, a 16-year-old girl disappeared on her way to school in Bellville. She was last seen walking from her home in Kensington Crescent, Highbury, at 07:30.

On August 6 2016, Chumisa Fatyela, 16, disappeared from her Kuils River home. Her mother suspected she may have gone to Durban with her friends.

Rechner encouraged anyone with information about any missing person to contact their national hotline on 072-214-7439 or 072-620-7704.

