7 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Sudan: 70-Year-Old Man Sits for Primary School Exam, Hopes to Go to University

Photo: Radio Dabanga
70-year old Ibrahim Yagoub Fudeili

A 70-year-old Sudanese man has sat for his primary school exam in the country's west Kordofan state, with hope to proceed to secondary school and eventually university, a report says.

According to Dabanga, Ibrahim Yagoub Fudeili was among a dozen of students who wrote their Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exam last Sunday.

Fudeili said he wanted to encourage young Sudanese to take their education seriously, as he was deprived of studying when he was younger, due to financial difficulties.

The father of 12 said he studied consistently after work as he had a family to feed.

"Earlier, I stopped continuing to study because of financial difficulties. But I returned today. I have a family to support - twelve people, to be exact," Fudeili was quoted as saying.

He said that he studied the curriculum through a compensatory approach specially designed for the elderly. He was the oldest in his class.

In 2009, a man aged 88 was considered the oldest person in Kenya to attend primary school.

At the time of his enrollment, the Guinness Book of World Records listed him as being the oldest person in the world to start primary school, said a Voice of America report.

Kimani Ng'ang'a Maruge started school in 2004 after the Kenyan government introduced free universal primary school.

"I was shown by God to go to school, and He encouraged me to study...That is why I am back in school," he was quoted as saying at the time.

Source: News24

Sudan

