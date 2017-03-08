Photo: New Zimbabwe

Border Gezi youth militia (file photo).

OPPOSTION MDC-T youths have reacted angrily to plans by government to re-launch National Youth Service saying the training programme was about "murder, rape, arson and brutality" ahead next year's elections.

The party's youth assembly spokesperson, Brian Dube said there was no justification to re-introduce the programme, which he said was used by Zanu PF to crush dissenting voices.

He added that the country's youths wanted jobs, rather than being trained on how "to steal, kill and destroy."

"We urge all young people to resist the devil and shun this evil and inhuman process being done by Zanu PF," Dube said last Friday.

"We say not to abuse of young people through illegal militarisation.

"We know that the bases are designed to indoctrinate Zanu PF youths with the usual demons of murder, rape, arson and brutality ahead of the watershed elections coming soon."

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of a provincial expo in Gweru, youth, indigenisation and empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao revealed that his ministry plans to enroll more than 1,200 youths for national service training.

This came after President Robert Mugabe, speaking at his 93rd birthday, said there was need to relaunch the youth training service.

Opposition activists say the programme has been used to train Zanu PF youth militia who terrorise people during elections.

Zhuwao however, defended the scheme saying it was meant to instil national pride and disciple in young people regardless of political affiliation.

But Dube said youths wanted "jobs, shelter, free education, free elections and business opportunities" instead.

"We have doctors and nurses on strike while other civil servants are disgruntled for poor and erratic remuneration yet one wonders where the same government gets resources to feed thousands of youths at training camps and over 200 people employed to train them," he said.

"There is no justification for this programme as there is no baseline survey to assess the needs and acceptability of the curriculum for any legitimate youth service in the country."