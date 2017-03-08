JULIUS "Blue Machine" Indongo said he felt honored and inspired after meeting and receiving the blessing of the Founding President of Namibia, Sam Nujoma on Tuesday.

Indongo, his promoter Nestor Tobias and several other members of Namibia's boxing fraternity paid a courtesy call on Nujoma ahead of Indongo's unifying world title fight against Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland on 15 April.

Indongo said it was a great honor to meet Nujoma.

"It's a great honor for me to come here to receive the blessings of our founding father Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma. This is my second time here and each time we come here, it's always a big encouragement for me to receive his blessing," he said.

"I am going to fight a champion in Scotland, so it won't be easy, but now I have been inspired and I will keep the Namibian flag flying high," he added.

Nujoma was in a jovial mood and urged Indongo to remain victorious.

"Thank you for a job well done and for putting Namibia on the map... You have made Namibia very proud and we are confident that you will take him down," he said, adding, "Aluta continua!"

Tobias said Indongo had made history when he beat Eduard Troyanovsky of Russia on 3 December last year to win the IBF and IBO junior welterweight titles.

"This is a big achievement in the history of Namibian sport. The former champion didn't take Indongo seriously, he was warming up for another fight, but he didn't know that we had a plan for him and that plan lasted only 40 seconds."

Tobias said Indongo would be out to make Namibian boxing history in Scotland. If he beats the WBA world champion, Burns, he will become the first Namibian to hold three world titles.

"Blue Machine is going to defend his titles on 15 April in Scotland where he'll have the opportunity to add another title to his name and that will be history in the making," he added.

"I have the utmost faith in him that he will win the fight, but we ask the nation to pray for him and I'm sure he will do it again," he added.

After the meeting, Indongo told The Namibian he felt honored to receive Nujoma's blessing.

"He fought for the independence of our country so I feel encouraged and motivated to have met him. This is a big honor to meet him as we are approaching 15 April for the big war that will happen in Scotland. I feel really blessed to get the word from the founding father, he motivated me a lot," he said.

Indongo said his preparations were going well.

"We are fine and focussed. We are just polishing up our technique to capitalize on his mistakes, because we know he has a lot of mistakes, so that's what we are working on now. Very soon we'll be 100 percent ready, because we still have five weeks to go to the fight," he said.

"Stepping into someone's backyard is not a problem for me, because I believe that if you want to be a man you have to be a man anywhere, not only at home, but also in somebody's backyard. I will just focus on him in the ring and not on the fans who will be there," he added.

Indongo said he was confident of beating Burns.

"It will be a bonus if I knock him out early, but I'll adapt to the circumstances and the fight itself. But I don't have any doubts, because I am undefeated and I will remain undefeated," he said.