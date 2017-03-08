8 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bogus Cop Up for Rape

By Margaret Matibiri

A 51-year-old Harare man masqueraded as a cop and raped a Budiriro woman at knifepoint in a maize field after 'arresting' her on false allegations of having sex in a park. Wilbert Samson allegedly told his unsuspecting prey that he was Constable Mapfumo stationed at Glen View Police Camp. Samson told the woman she faced five years jail time for the offence.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to March 21.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on February 18, after falsely accusing the complainant of being intimate in a public place, Samson ordered the woman to follow him to the police station.

