8 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Suspected Gangsters Steal Sh1.8m From Kakamega Traders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benson Amadala

Two traders were robbed of Sh1.8 million in separate incidents in Kakamega town on Tuesday.

In the first incident, an employee at a shop in Kakamega town was robbed of Sh1.2 million on his way to a bank.

The worker told police he was kidnapped by armed men, who bundled him into a vehicle on Tuesday.

Western region police chief Moses Ombati said the gangsters escaped after abandoning the worker in Malava town.

A trader was also robbed of Sh600,000 at a supermarket in Kakamega.

Three men armed with a gun snatched the money from Mr Sachin Parajabata shortly after he closed the Maisha Mart Supermarket on Maziwa Road at 9 pm.

The gangsters shot three times in the air before escaping on a motorcycle.

Mr Ombati said no one was injured in the incident.

"We have launched investigations after the trader reported the robbery which happened next to the busy market," he said.

He said the trader had asked police officers, who were guarding the premises to be withdrawn without giving an explanation.

"We have advised supermarket owners in Kakamega County to have police officers deployed to guard their business premises and it is strange that the trader decided to have the officers withdrawn from his supermarket," said Mr Ombati.

Kenya

Doctors Resolve Not to Resume Duty

Hours after President Kenyatta and governors administered a dose of shock therapy to the doctors' strike, the medics… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.