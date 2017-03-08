8 March 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dodoma Records Rise in Real Estate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo News@thecitizen.cotz

Dodoma — Dar es Salaam-based Global Agency Limited is expecting to invest in the real estate industry in Dodoma Region, it has been learnt.

The firm's planning officer, Mr Said Mohamed, said they had decided to chip-in and invest in the country's administrative capital city in order to allow government officials to own modern and low-housing.

He said his firm was using cheap but steady building technologies and that a simple three-room house would be marketed at between Sh16million and Sh18million.

"We have decided to play our part in supporting the government's smooth relocation of its seat from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma by ensuring that officials own houses at affordable costs," he explained.

For his part, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana said there are several investors that have shown interest in investing in the real estate industry in the capital city.

"Doors are still wide open for many investors to come and invest in diverse sectors since there are still many opportunities up for grabs. Our goal is to ensure that all government staff relocate here and possess their own houses in order to deliver best services," he said.

Tanzania

Kampala-Dar es Salaam - Another Route Uganda Should Consider?

If all undertakings made by the Tanzanian authorities are fulfilled, Ugandan traders may sooner than later see reason to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.