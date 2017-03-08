Uganda: Dr Nyanzi Interrogated, Vows to Continue Criticizing Museveni's Regime

Kampala — Makerere University researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi, has vowed to continue criticising government even after she was interrogated by police on Tuesday over her social media comments.

Addressing journalists shortly after her four hours interrogation at Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters at Kibuli, Dr Nyanzi said she would not be intimidated by police summons and interrogations.

The controversial research fellow was summoned by Mr Joseph Obwana, police's deputy director CID over cyber offences pursuant to section 27A of the Police Act.

Although Mr Obwana declined to divulge who the complainant was, Dr Nyanzi insisted that she had been summoned for criticizing the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni who also doubles as the Education minister for telling MPs recently that government had no money to buy sanitary wears for school girls.

"I have talked about very many issues and very many people but I have never been summoned. Who is Janet? She is not a mother. A mother should provide pads for our girls. There are billions of shillings that have been embezzled by this regime. How dare could she say [that] government has no money to buy sanitary towels for our girls in their menses," Dr Nyanzi fumed.

She added: "Neither Museveni nor Janet will stop me from criticizing this government. They should do things in the right way if they don't want to be criticized."

While campaigning for his fifth elective term in Alebtong District, President Museveni promised that his government would provide free sanitary pads for all girls in school.

However, Ms Museveni while appearing before the Parliament's Education Committee on February 13, said it would not be possible for the government to provide menstruation tissues to school girls because of financial constraint.

Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze, who arrived shortly after Dr Nyanzi had entered the interrogation room but was denied entry and waited for several hours until she left for parliament duties.

Ms Nambooze while addressing journalists described police's summons to Dr Nyanzi as violation of women's rights as well as rights to freedom and speech.