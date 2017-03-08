Sudan Chemical Warfare Killed Hundreds

The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his… Read more »

Khartoum — ORGANISATIONS advocating against the use of chemical weapons have been called upon to investigate Sudan government forces for allegedly killing up to 250 civilians through such warfare. Rights group, Amnesty International, said it had credible evidence of the repeated use of chemical weapons, against civilians, including young children, from January to August 2016 in the western Jebel Marra region of Darfur. Amnesty called on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), whose four-day executive council meeting began at The Hague yesterday (Tuesday) to probe Sudan. "These brutal attacks left an estimated 200 to 250 people dead and scores more with horrific injuries, and the OPCW must fully and independently investigate them. Failure by member states to trigger the investigation would be a monumental and shameful abdication of duty," said Michelle Kagari, Amnesty's regional director. Kagari noted some states expressed concern at the use of chemical agents on civilians, but that was not enough. "They must ensure concrete steps are taken to determine the full nature and extent of Sudan's chemical weapons programme, and demand that Sudan fully cooperates." Rights groups have called for the international community must also apply political pressure on Sudan to ensure it permits international peacekeepers and aid agencies, access to Jebel Marra. Some 300 000 civilians have been killed in the conflict in Darfur, which started in 2003. - CAJ News

