South Africa: COSAFA Backs Ahmad in Contest Against Hayatou

Harare — THE Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has endorsed the candidature of Ahmad Ahmad for the position of President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The Madagascan will battle Cameroonian veteran, Issa Hayatou, who has been in power since 1988, for the top post in continental football. Elections are set for next month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. COSAFA President, Dr Phillip Chiyangwa, who also heads the Zimbabwe Football Association, confirmed COSAFA was backing Ahmad and other executives from the region vying for positions in CAF. "We are happy with our Regional representatives and I confirm as President of COSAFA that we will support our candidates through and through. The three are men of high standing in African football and we are hopeful they will add much value to the game of football in Africa," said Chiyangwa. Frans Mbidi, the president of Namibia Football Association, and COSAFA Vice President, Dr Danny Jordaan, are aiming for positions although reports late Tuesday suggested the later had pulled out. The COSAFA boss also said the region supported Jordaan's withdrawal from the FIFA position to concentrate on the CAF Executive Committee one. - CAJ News

