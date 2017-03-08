8 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NUEW President Conducts Seminar in Hagaz

Asmara — The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael has conducted seminar in Hagaz sub-zone.

She gave briefing regarding the objective situation in the homeland and the region, the role of women in the armed struggle for independence and the nation-building process, among others. Ms. Tekea called on women to develop their potentials and make due contribution.

Similarly, the Head of the NUEW branch in Anseba region, Ms. Amina Hassen urged women to enhance participation at the work places and thus strive for achieving competence.

Ms. Amna Haj, Administrator of Hagaz sub-zone, on her part noted that seminars are significant in raising women's awareness and that different programs are being organized for the same cause.

Moreover, the NUEW branch in Gash Barka region celebrated International Women's Day at regional level in Haikota under the theme "Eritrean Woman: Guarantor of Sovereignty and Development".

The chairperson of the NUEW branch in the region, Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, called for strong women's participation in development programs and avoiding harmful practices.

