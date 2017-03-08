8 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: New Building for Confucius Institute

Asmara — Confucius Institute, School of Chinese Language and Culture in Eritrea, has launched the construction of a new building.

Speaking at the ground breaking event, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, noted the existing friendly relations between Eritrea and the People's Republic of China and said that the construction of the new building attests to the close cooperation in the domain of education.

Likewise, the PRC Ambassador to Eritrea, Mr. Yong Zigang, commended the Eritrean Government's cooperation for the establishment of the Institute and added that the Institute is expected to make due contribution in education and culture.

Dr. Wang Xiaohua, Director of the Confucius Institute, said on his part that the building would be

constructed at 2500 square meters involving an expenditure of 4 million dollars.

Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Kahsai Gebrehiwet, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare as well as Prof. Tadesse Mehari, Executive Director of National Commission for Higher Education were present on the occasion.

