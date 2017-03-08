8 March 2017

Zimbabwe: Shot Crocodile Found With Human Remains in Stomach - Report

A crocodile shot dead by rangers in central Zimbabwe has been found with human remains in its stomach, it was reported on Wednesday.

The remains are likely to be those of fisherman Medison Malasha, 40, of Beatrice, according to the privately-owned Newsday.

He went missing on Friday in the Houmead Farm dam near the town.

Malasha's friend saw his friend's inflatable tube - often used by locals to provide buoyancy - floating in the dam.

A little later, he saw a crocodile pulling a fishing net. Inside the net was Malasha's shoe.

Police and rangers from the the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority were alerted and the crocodile was shot. Human remains were found inside its stomach. Sadly, Malasha's foot and thigh were separately recovered from the dam, according to the Newsday report.

Crocodile attacks are a perennial danger to fishermen in lower-lying dams, while flooded rivers can mean that crocodiles shift location to places where they're not normally seen. It is not clear if that was the case in this incident.

In January, a 47-year-old man was attacked and badly injured while fishing in Pambe Dam in Mwenezi.

