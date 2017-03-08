Nairobi — The Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo and Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) chairperson Agnes Oluoch were involved in a scuffle after disagreeing during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday.

The near fist fight was witnessed after the NOCK Extraordinary General Assembly at Nairobi's Panari Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The drama started when Oluoch confronted Mudibo, who is leading a rival group against the NOCK Executive, was addressing the press after the meeting.

She accused Mudibo for being the mastermind of the rebellion and crisis refilling the local Olympics sports umbrella body.

She then moved her wheelchair to near the Table Tennis supremo who was standing, grabbing his tie and started pulling it as Mudibo tried to defend himself to the amazement of the journalists and federation officials.

They were however separated by the Kenya Taekwondo Federation Secretary General George Wasonga before proceeding for lunch which was being served at the hotel.

Mudibo said he was going to the police station to report Oluoch of assaulting him which is a criminal offence.

AUTHOR: Capital Sport