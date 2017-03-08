7 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Paralympic Boss Agnes Assaults Mudibo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo and Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) chairperson Agnes Oluoch were involved in a scuffle after disagreeing during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday.

The near fist fight was witnessed after the NOCK Extraordinary General Assembly at Nairobi's Panari Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The drama started when Oluoch confronted Mudibo, who is leading a rival group against the NOCK Executive, was addressing the press after the meeting.

She accused Mudibo for being the mastermind of the rebellion and crisis refilling the local Olympics sports umbrella body.

She then moved her wheelchair to near the Table Tennis supremo who was standing, grabbing his tie and started pulling it as Mudibo tried to defend himself to the amazement of the journalists and federation officials.

They were however separated by the Kenya Taekwondo Federation Secretary General George Wasonga before proceeding for lunch which was being served at the hotel.

Mudibo said he was going to the police station to report Oluoch of assaulting him which is a criminal offence.

AUTHOR: Capital Sport

Kenya

Doctors Resolve Not to Resume Duty

Hours after President Kenyatta and governors administered a dose of shock therapy to the doctors' strike, the medics… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.