7 March 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: MTN SA CEO Nyati Steps Down

By Mthulisi Sibanda

Johannesburg — MTN South Africa Chief Executive Officer, Mteto Nyati, will be stepping down of his position next Monday.

He is rumoured to be assuming a similar position at technology firm, Altron.

Godfrey Motsa, currently Vice President of the South and East Africa SEA region at MTN Group, will assume the position of CEO of MTN SA.

Karl Toriola, the current Vice President of West and Central Africa region, will assume the additional responsibility of VP of the SEA region in the interim.

The announcement of the new VP of the SEA region will be made "in due course."

The incoming Group CEO and President, Rob Shuter, says, "I am delighted that Godfrey will assume the position of CEO at MTN SA. We have worked well together in the past and I know he brings considerable experience and value to the position."

The Executive Chairman of MTN Group, Phuthuma Nhleko, says the appointment of Motsa hopefully brings to finality seminal management changes the MTN Group has had to undertake in the last 12 months.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mteto for his contribution to MTN SA and wish him the best in his future endeavours," Nhleko says.

Nhleko was appointed in 2015 to replace Ahmad Farroukh, following some upheavals at the company.

