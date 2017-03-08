Uganda: Cancel Fraudulently Acquired Land Titles

editorial

The government decision to rescind all land titles in the oil-rich Buliisa District for 5,090 hectares issued between December 2010 and February 2017 is a step in the right direction.

The cancellation, which follows complaints of land grabbing and fraudulent acquisition of land, is what this country needed to restore normalcy in the lands sector.

The land in question in Buliisa was acquired through processes shrouded in illegalities and arbitrariness given the way in which the title deeds were processed or issued. It was noted that whereas the area is endowed with oil and attractive to the high and mighty as well as speculators, the Buliisa District Land Board was approving the land titles without informing residents [who are mostly poor] and other stakeholders as required under Section 4 of the Land Act. So the land board clandestinely gave away land much to the chagrin of rightful owners.

Upon confirmation of oil deposits in the Albertine Graben, a cartel of land grabbers rushed to Bunyoro sub-region and practically parcelled out the land in anticipation of being bought out at a higher price when the area is readied for oil exploration.

The speculation was that the land value would appreciate significantly and they would cash in heftily. The unsuspecting residents, who owned land in these areas, were patronised to sell their acreages and the compensation, in most cases, did not match the land potential under transaction. The disturbing factor though is that the land grabbers acted in connivance with the land board to defraud the residents. Land has always been the cause of conflict in oil- producing countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

There have been simmering conflicts in the Albertine Graben in Hoima and Buliisa districts where locals have complained of strangers buying off their land and kicking them out to pave way for oil project.

The speculation and greed exhibited by some people, including some government officials, in land grabbing is getting to crisis levels and is what is going to escalate the land tensions not only in the Albertine Graben but also in the entire country.

There is a growing tendency in the country for some people to go on hunt for an 'empty land', process land titles for such land in connivance with district land boards and the Lands registry. In the case of Buliisa, the original owners of land lost it to speculators, many of whom have no ancestral linkages to lure them to buy land in Bunyoro sub-region, save for their greed.

In the end, such unscrupulous people have gone ahead to grab the land, dispossessing many people. The land question is a keg powder waiting to explode if issues around it do not get the required attention.