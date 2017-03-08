Uganda: 60 Private Schools Face Closure Over Standards

Budaka — The Budaka District education department has compiled a list of 60 privately-owned schools which have failed to meet the minimum operation standard set by the ministry.

While meeting the school proprietors and head teachers of the privately owned pre-primary and primary at Budaka Helper Project School yesterday, Mr Baker Wilson Lyadda, the district education officer, noted that several owners of the schools have failed to respond to the set down guidelines

Mr Lyadda said some of the schools that will be closed are St Phoebe Primary School, High way Primary School, and Town Side Primary among others. He noted that some of the affected schools do not have licences, lack qualified staff and are operating in sub-standard structures putting the lives of pupils at risk.

Warnings

Mr Lyadda said despite the numerous warnings, some of the schools have adamantly continued operating even after being ordered to close.

"The district will embark on an operation on schools operating outside the ministry guidelines and also revoke the licences of schools that do not participate in co-curricular activities as well those with boarding sections contrary to the set guidelines," he said.

Mr Lyadda revealed that his department has held a series of meetings with the affected private schools proprietors but the discussions have yielded nothing.

According to the records at the district, Budaka has more than 100 private schools.

However, Mr Lyadda advised parents to ask for clearance reports of the various schools before taking their children to study from there.

"Private schools should have a written report from the education department indicating their status whether they fully meet the necessary requirements from the ministry of Education," he explained.

He noted that a team will be set up to enforce the closure.

"We are definitely worried about the way people set up schools without approval, some schools do not have adequate classrooms, many of them do not have uniforms for pupils which is ridiculous, but are called international or model schools. We shall not tolerate this," he said.

Appeal

However, Mr Lyadda urged various leaders to emphasise the guidelines in their various areas.

"The sub-county leaders have the obligations to monitor and inspect such schools in their area of jurisdictions and inform the education department accordingly because as [education department] we cannot go," Mr Lyadda said.

Despite lack of enough manpower, Mr Lyadda pledged to carry out massive inspection in the district.