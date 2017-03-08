8 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mdee Surrenders to Police, Locked Up Over Drugs Abuse Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustine Kapama

Police in Dar es Salaam are holding prominent artist and songwriter, Vanessa Mdee popularly known as Vee Money for alleged dugs abuse involvement.

Her advocate, Aman Tenga confirmed that her client surrendered herself to the Central Police Station in the city after she appeared in the list of suspected drugs abusers and dealers revealed by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda last month .

Advocate Tenga clarified that her client was in South Africa for official duties at the time she was named by the RC. He further confirmed police searched Mdee's house in Kunduchi before taking her to the Chief Government Chemist for further investigations before being locked up.

The first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, Mdee, born in 1988 in Arusha, rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume Challenge for ITV Tanzania before signing with B'hitts Music Group in late 2012.

Tanzania

Kampala-Dar es Salaam - Another Route Uganda Should Consider?

If all undertakings made by the Tanzanian authorities are fulfilled, Ugandan traders may sooner than later see reason to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.