Tanzania: Mdee Surrenders to Police, Locked Up Over Drugs Abuse Allegations

Police in Dar es Salaam are holding prominent artist and songwriter, Vanessa Mdee popularly known as Vee Money for alleged dugs abuse involvement.

Her advocate, Aman Tenga confirmed that her client surrendered herself to the Central Police Station in the city after she appeared in the list of suspected drugs abusers and dealers revealed by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda last month .

Advocate Tenga clarified that her client was in South Africa for official duties at the time she was named by the RC. He further confirmed police searched Mdee's house in Kunduchi before taking her to the Chief Government Chemist for further investigations before being locked up.

The first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, Mdee, born in 1988 in Arusha, rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume Challenge for ITV Tanzania before signing with B'hitts Music Group in late 2012.