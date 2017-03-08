ZIMBABWE'S treasury chief Patrick Chinamasa "is currently the worst finance minister in Africa and must just resign", the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said Tuesday.

The opposition party was reacting after Chinamasa agreed to make unbudgeted payments of about US$180 million to civil servants in bonuses which were due last year.

The government had offered to give it's half a million workers housing stands in lieu of the cash bonus but this was rejected by the civil servants.

Further, after it emerged that the cash-mangled government had, for years, been deducting but not remining State workers' pensions, the minister issued treasury bills worth US$181m to settle the bill with the national social security authority (NSSA).

"As we have said in our previous statements the government has been stealing from workers by deducting that which they did not remit, the move by Chinamasa vindicates our claim," said PDP spokesman Jacob Mafume in a statement.

"Our concern is however based on the fact that treasury bills being issued are unbudgeted for.

"The purported settlement of NSSA arrears is further coupled by the announced payment of bonuses which government should have paid under the budget of the previous year."

He added: "The fact that treasury bills by nature amount to domestic debt but are indexed in United States dollars technically translate into sovereign debt.

"In the long term the conduct by the minister is threatening the future of Zimbabwe to survive and grow economically since treasury bills are issued with deadlines."

Mafume said Chinamasa's decisions regarding the bonus payments and pension arrears were potentially unconstitutional.

"In fact, it is implicit in Section 305 of the Constitution, that any expenditure appropriated from the consolidated revenue fund in a financial year must be met with approved revenues from the Consolidated Revenue Fund," said Mafume.

"Therefore, our legal framework does not allow haphazard budget deficits making minister Chinamasa's conduct illegal. The law demands fiscal activity with effect on the consolidated revenue fund be approved by parliament which approval Chinamasa is not seeking.

"We state that his version of economics is crude predatory and clueless, he is currently the worst Finance minister in Africa and must just resign."