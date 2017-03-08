8 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian Developer Invents Legal Wallet Mobile APP

By Maurice Nkawihe

One of local mobile and web applications developers, Alfred Andrew Kankuzi has invented Legal Wallet Mobile Application to bridge a wider knowledge gap of existing laws among the public.

To be launched on Saturday, Legal Wallet Mobile Application is expected to ease access to the country's laws through mobile phone devices.

The application will provide a mobile based access to the laws of Malawi, legal aid service providers, court judgments and allow people get live government updates in various sectors such as, politics, agriculture, education, economy, health among others.

"Many people are not aware of the various laws governing them. Many people find it had to locate law firms in their region, city or nearby communities, and do not get live updates on different developments that are happening in the country as a result there is inefficient inclusive governance," Kankuzi told Nyasa Times.

Kankuzi said the application has been designed to bring the laws of Malawi and legal aid service provides closer to the general public as well as to promote human rights awareness through push or pop notifications.

"The vision is to promote participatory and inclusive governance and widen and deepen the access to justice by Malawians regardless of people's social cultural and economic background. With the application people will be able to have short online services such as, but not limited, to gender base violence, child rights, bail and mitigation etc," he added.

The application will be for free and has been sponsored by University of Malawi (Unima), Unicef, Innovation Hub and Maestro Leadership.

Kankuzi is self employed mobile and web based applications developer who also does graphics designing. He is a graduate of Chancellor College and majored in computer science.

He started working on the application from October 2015 when he participated in TNM Smart Challenge.

"I had to do research and some graphic designs to support it myself, and then later I applied for students with dreams projects under arts and global health center Africa who helped me with mentorship and seed funds to develop it further. In 2016 I developed a final sample (prototype) that was tested and then now I have the first final version."

