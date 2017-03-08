8 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again, Court Rules Against Former Abia Governor Orji Kalu

By Abel Ejikeme

A federal court in Lagos has ruled that documents tendered by a prosecution witness in the trial of former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, and others are admissible.

The defence lawyers had objected to the document, tendered by Onkvah Ovenevoh, a staff of Fidelity Bank Plc, on the grounds that it was stamped and signed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and not the bank.

The defence had earlier objected to Mr. Ovenevoh giving evidence in the trial, but their objection was turned down by the judge on Tuesday.

"I agree that the written document by Fidelity Bank is an original document," Mr. Idris said in his ruling on Wednesday morning.

"This document is admissible since it is an original document and needs no certification by the EFCC

"I hold that once the letter dated October 13th, 2006, has been validly accepted, the documents attacked goes with it. The letter of October 13th, 2006, and its attachment are hereby admitted as a whole in evidence and marked as exhibit A1."

Details later...

