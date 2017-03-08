8 March 2017

Nigeria: Senate Directs Customs to Halt Vehicle Duty Ultimatum

The Senate has passed a resolution directing the Nigeria Customs Service to halt its plan to penalise Nigerians who do not pay duties on their vehicles within one month.

The resolution, yesterday, followed a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na'Allah, who said the new Customs policy was "a serious matter."

In his contribution, Senator Dino Melaye said it was not possible to import vehicles without clearance or "collaboration" of the Customs.

The Senate resolved that Customs halt actions until the agency appears before its Committee on Customs.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, said it was the responsibility of the Senate to ensure welfare of Nigerians.

Customs had threatened to impound vehicles without duty papers and to prosecute their owners.

