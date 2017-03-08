8 March 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Zambia: Amajita Will Be Underdogs Against Zambian Hosts - Senong

Tagged:

Related Topics

Amajita head coach Thabo Senong believes his side will go on to the field as underdogs when they face hosts Zambia in the first semi-final of the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Kick-off at the National Heroes Stadium is at 18:00 and the much-anticipated clash will be live on SuperSport 9.

This will be the third outing between the two nations in the past four months, and Amajita will be looking to reverse the results after Junior Chipolopolo won the last two encounters.

'This will be an exciting match, as both the COSAFA region countries will be fighting for a place in the final of the CAF u20 AFCON,' said Senong. 'Zambia beat us in the COSAFA Cup final, and again in the international friendly match that we played before the start of this tournament - but those matches will count for nothing, as they are all in the past.

'I believe it's going to be one entertaining clash and the team that wants it more will come out victorious,' he said.

'We also love the fact that no one is giving us a chance, therefore we are the underdogs and we go into the match without any pressure. Things will be different though for Zambia - as hosts, there is no doubt that they will be under immense pressure to continue doing well.

'They've won all their matches in the tournament so far and their fans will be out in numbers to show support, and will expect positive results.

'We did well against Sudan and it would be great to continue from where we left off, and also we would love to see ourselves in the final, so we will fight hard to reach our goal.'

Senegal lock horns with Guinea in the other semi-final on Thursday.

The final will be played on Sunday at Heroes National Stadium at 17:3o with a third/fourth place playoff match at the same venue earlier (14:00).

South Africa

Constitutional Court Steps in Over Social Grant Crisis

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday directed the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to answer a series of questions… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.