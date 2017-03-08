WINDHOEK - The Namibian Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB) has promised to settle fees it owes boxers for their appearance.

Board member, Philip Mwandingi told Nampa on Tuesday the mother-body is waiting for their monthly grant from the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

The control board was this week accused by Kinda Promotions' owner, Kinda Nangolo of failing to settle boxers' fees after a boxing bonanza held over the weekend in the capital.

Michael Kambungu, Valde Ndayambekwa and Dominikus Weyulu are some of the unpaid boxers who competed at the recently concluded Kinda Promotions boxing event held at the Windhoek Country Club.

Anthony Jarmann successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African Junior Middleweight title against George Mdluli from South Africa on Saturday night.

Mwandingi told this agency the Ministry had not paid their monthly grant yet, which caused some of the inconveniences being experienced.

He said they had not received their grant for the past two months.

"We are currently expecting our line ministry through the Sports Commission to transfer us N$250 000 and we will then write a cheque to Kinda so he can settle those boxers' fees."

He noted the boxing control body has no idea when they will receive they money.

On Monday, Nangolo availed a statement to Nampa saying he already paid the control board last year for the boxers' fees to be settled right after the fight.

"You would recall that the control board on various occasions failed to sanction my fight despite the fact that I paid them the required N$101 500 in cash," he said.

Nangolo said with this money, the control board was supposed to deduct their fees as well as pay the boxers' participation fees right after the fight.

He said his boxers had not been paid yet, because the control board used the money that was transferred into their account.

Nangolo said the control board requires all promoters to hand over all boxers' purse monies to them so that the authority can pay boxers directly, but now that has obviously not been the case.

"As things stand, none of the boxers have been paid which is a breach of contract between myself and my boxers."

Mwandingi said due to the ministry not having paid them yet, the money transferred by Kinda was used to fund debit orders for rent and other administrative matters, which led to the current situation.

