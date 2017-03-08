Burundi: Female Police Officers Demand Appropriate Working Conditions

On the occasion of the International Women's Day celebrated on 8th March every year but which was celebrated on 7th March, the representative of female police officers network says Burundian Women police officers face many challenges mostly related to the fulfillment of family and professional obligations as well as inadequate housing for them.

"As both a female police officer and mother of children, we have a lot of family and professional obligations. It's too difficult to combine the two missions that cannot be ignored, "said Générose Ngendanganya, Chairwoman of the Burundi female police officers network.

She said that women police officers learned how to execute both missions thanks to the advice of Denise Nkurunziza, the First Lady of Burundi who visited them on the occasion of the celebration of the International Women's Day.

"Before being police officers, you are mothers or wives. After working hours, you will have to behave like mothers and not like police officers. You no longer need to carry guns, rather carry the babies on your backs and concentrate on the housework, "said Denise Nkurunziza, Burundi First Lady

Ngendanganya also says women police officers' housing conditions are poor. "We have to rent houses. This makes it difficult for us to manage our salary," says Ngendanganya.

She says female police officers are forced to live in conditions that are not appropriate for women. "Women are not physically as strong as men. If they are deployed in police stations, they suffer a great deal as they are forced to sleep on the ground or in the bush," she says.

She asks the Government to improve their professional conditions.