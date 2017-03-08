8 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sassa Needs to Answer Up - Concourt

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Social Development Minister on the Grants Crisis Saga

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday directed the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to answer a series of questions relating to the payment of grants.

The questions must be answered by Monday. Accompanying affidavits will also have to be supplied.

In papers, date stamped Wednesday, the court asked, among other things, whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had any objections to the independent monitoring of any agreement Sassa had entered into with Cash Paymaster Services for the payment of grants from April 1.

If so, the nature of the objections would have to be set out.

The court also asked who the person was that was responsible for determining, on behalf of Sassa, whether the agency would not be able to pay grants by the end of March.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

More on This

Ruling Party 'Verry Worried' Over Grant Crisis

The ANC in Parliament is "very worried" about how the social grants matter managed to reach the present level of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.