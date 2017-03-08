The Constitutional Court on Wednesday directed the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to answer a series of questions relating to the payment of grants.

The questions must be answered by Monday. Accompanying affidavits will also have to be supplied.

In papers, date stamped Wednesday, the court asked, among other things, whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had any objections to the independent monitoring of any agreement Sassa had entered into with Cash Paymaster Services for the payment of grants from April 1.

If so, the nature of the objections would have to be set out.

The court also asked who the person was that was responsible for determining, on behalf of Sassa, whether the agency would not be able to pay grants by the end of March.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24