Nigeria: Super Eagles' Star, Omeruo, Others Rally Round Ailing Emeteole

Succour has come for former Rangers of Enugu and Heartland FC Coach, Kelechi Emetole, who is in need of $11,000 to treat a throat cancer in India.

Emetole, also known as 'Caterpillar,' was diagnosed with throat cancer recently and is said to be on sick bed breathing with the help of a pipe.

Touched by the story of Emetole, Turkey-based Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has donated N2 million to enable him go for the treatment.

It was also learnt yesterday that Head coach of Enyimba of Aba, Gbenga Ogunbote, General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan Rasheed Balogun and the management of high-flying MFC FC of Lagos have made donations to the ailing Emetole.

Omeruo was said to have gotten in touch with Emetole's wife, Phoebe, from his base in Turkey.

According to Emetole's wife, her husband needs $11,000 for an urgent surgery to be carried out in India.

Emeteole, a defender in his active days played for the then Green Eagles at the 1976 Nations Cup in Ethiopia. He has also served as assistant coach in the national teams; first with the Golden Eagles at 1985 FIFA U-17 World Champions, and later with the U-20 side (Flying Eagles) and the senior team (Super Eagles).

Emetole's family is appealing for more support from well-meaning Nigerians through the United Bank for Africa (UBA) account number 1007868369.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has appealed for more donations from Nigerians to enable Emetole threat himself in India.