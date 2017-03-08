Kenya: Government Urged to Ensure Pastoral Children Access Education

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut ) has accused the government of failing to put in place a compressive strategy that will see pastoral children access education.

In a press statement to media houses, Secretary General Wilson Sossion has said, despite the provision of free, mandatory and compulsory education for all children in the Constitution, children in pastoral areas are still the most disadvantaged.

"There is no comprehensive strategy that ensures that the curriculum and the education system is relevant to the livelihood situation of pastoralists and hunter gatherers," said Mr Sossion.

He added that "Of particular concern to indigenous people is the fact that access to alternative education models appropriate for their children of pastoral and nomadic groups is still not provided by the state,"

The teacher's union want those in charge of teacher recruitment and employment to pay particular attention to the situation of indigenous people in the teaching force.

Mr Sossion said the lack of appropriate and relevant education for indigenous children hampers their access to primary education as well as higher education.

Beyond primary education, Mr Sossion said, secondary and higher education are unfortunately too costly for most indigenous peoples, further marginalizing their children.

And although the government has launched the Constituency Bursary Fund, the fund is still insufficient to address indigenous people's needs, especially considering that constituencies do not provide for special measures and means to award bursaries to indigenous people.

"The state needs to address this concern through a properly considered legal and policy framework which could include aggressive affirmative action interventions targeting indigenous children, so that the cycle of poverty and marginalization of indigenous people can be redressed," he said.

The government introduced free secondary education in 2008, but limited it to the payment of tuition fees.

The government had also earlier in 2003 introduced free primary school.