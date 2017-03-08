Tanzania: Ngorongoro Marathon Preps Get Underway

Dar es Salaam — Organisers of the Ngorongoro Marathon have issued invitations to foreign runners as preparations for the 21 kilometre get underway.

The eagerly awaited half marathon race is scheduled for Karatu on April 22.

The Ngorongoro Marathon director, Meta Petro, said yesterday that preparation for the race have started in earnest, exuding optimism that they will host hundreds of runners.

According to him, they look forward to receiving a big number of foreign marathoner s from neighbouring countries of Kenya and Uganda. "We have sent invitations to several countries including Kenya and Uganda. Our neighbours have fielded their runners at the Karatu event regularly, so we expect them to spice up the race once again," said Petro.

"Apart from the aforementioned countries, it's our belief that hordes of runners from other countries will register the marathon."

The race whose inaugural edition took place in 2008 will also serve as a campaign against poaching, according to Petro.

"We hope that this years' event will be more competitive considering that we will be marking its 10th anniversary. We are optimistic that a huge number of athletes will register for the race," he said.

According to the director, the main race will be the half marathon (21km), which is dubbed Chui besides 5km Corporate Run and 2.5km kids run.

"Well, we have started preparations for the event, but we still need financial support; we are marking the 10th anniversary, so we wasn't this edition to be more thrilling and rewarding," he said. "Besides, we want to use this occasion to educate the mass about the effects of poaching. Elephants are killed for their tusks while giraffes and zebras are killed illegally for meat," he said.

Petro disclosed that registration was already in progress, calling on both local and foreign runners to register.

Last year more than 300 world class runners made their way through one of the most beautiful and unique places on earth.