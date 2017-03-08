Nigeria: Abductors Demand N100 Million Ransom for DPO Kidnapped in Delta

Asaba — Abductors of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of C Division Police Station in Asaba, Delta State, Mr. Valentine Mbalu, have opened negotiation with his family members and are demanding N100 million ransom to secure the cop's release.

Mbalu was reportedly kidnapped by six heavily armed gunmen, who ambushed him while in Agbor town for an official assignment on Monday.

But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the DPO's kidnap yesterday in Asaba, refused to speak on the N100 million ransom demanded by the gunmen. He rather said the police were on top of the situation as they were working tirelessly to ensure his release unhurt.

It was gathered that the abductors in the early hours of yesterday made the demand for ransom, which according to a family member simply identified as Eunice, is an outrageous amount.

She said: "My brother is a peace-loving officer. Please, I want his abductors to release him unhurt and without any ransom."

Investigation revealed that the victim was ambushed by the gunmen and effectively disarmed before taking him away in an unmarked vehicle to an unknown destination.

According to an eyewitness, the kidnappers shot sporadically into the air when they noticed some vehicles coming in their direction before they zoomed off into the thick forest around Agbor town.

Already, family members have engaged prayer warriors to pray for the safe return of the DPO, whom many described as hardworking and humble.

Reacting to the new wave of kidnapping in Asaba and its environs, the police have beefed up security at strategic parts of the capital city with a view to arresting the renewed crime surge.

The PPRO, however, assured members of the public of police protection, adding that the abductors of the DPO would be brought to book as soon as possible.