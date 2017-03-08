Dar es Salaam — Mbeya City will vent their frustration on Ruvu Shooting when they clash at Sokoine Stadium on Saturday.

The southern highlands side was destined for a victory against Vodacom Premier League leaders Simba over the weekend, but could not hold on to their lead as the match ended in a two-all draw.

Speaking via club's portal, Mbeya City information officer Dismas Ten said they will strive to make amends for their wasted opportunity to bag three points against Simba.

"The team played very well against Simba and we were less than 10 minutes away from winning, but unfortunately, we conceded a late penalty for their equaliser," said Ten.

"The lads are currently focussed on the Saturday match. They have promised to teach Ruvu Shooting a lesson, come the match day."

Mbeya City sit seventh on the log with 30 points after playing 24 matches while their opponents are paced 10th with 28 points. Ten cautioned: "I am not saying that the match will be easy. We respect Ruvu Shooting because they are a tough nut to crack."

"However, we are optimistic that they will not come out of the Sokoine Stadium unscathed."

In another development, Ten said their Malawian defender Sankhani Mkandawile who broke his finger on Saturday has undergone a successful surgery.