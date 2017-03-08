Nigeria: Miss Nigeria Calls for Peaceful, Religious Tolerance Among Nigerians

Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria, Oluchi Madubuko, last Friday reiterated the need for peace and religious tolerance among Nigerians.

Madubuko disclosed this at her book launch entitled: "The Robot," a masterpiece on peace education and religious tolerance among Nigerians in Abuja.

According to Madubuko, the book-launch "is a flagship of her pet project "Peace Education Campaign" geared towards preaching the message of peaceful and united Nigeria irrespective of tribal and religious divides."

"The book is intended to expose how we can be used as robot by selfish individuals and politicians to achieve their selfish interests.

"It focused at promoting religious tolerance among Nigerians at all levels to build a peaceful and united society, which will therefore strengthen the dialogue and cooperation between our major religions, even as it is targeted at the youths, especially Secondary School Students."

Madubuko explained further that "The Robot," is a Fictional tale of two Nigerian families from the two major religious groups (Islam and Christianity).

"Our dear nation has witnessed unprecedented religious crisis which over the years divided us and set us back economically, we must promote unity in diversity , advocate common values, fight the same cause and seek permanent solutions to our common problems for us to win together," She said.

The "Peace Ambassador" noted that there was need to educate Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and students on the essence of peace in nation building.

She therefore called on good spirited individuals, cooperate bodies and all civil society groups to join hand with her in promoting religious and tribal tolerance.

The 37-page book was reviewed by Mr Linus Okorie, a youth mobiliser and Leadership expert.

Okorie noted that the book was a timely antidote to the increasing religious and tribal propelled conflicts in Nigeria in recent times, it need to get across to every Nigerian youth since they were the leaders of tomorrow, in order to secure a peaceful Nigeria for them.

According to him, the book is really an awakening to the fact that our political leaders have used us as mere robots to achieve their selfish interests over the years, the story of the once peaceful and prosperous Nigeria must be retold to the younger generations of Nigeria, and that is what "the Robot is all about, he stressed.

He therefore urged stakeholders in education, especially the Federal Ministry of Education to identify with the project and distribute copies of the books to private and public schools across the country.