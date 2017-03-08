Nigeria: APC, Dogara Laud Osinbajo On 60th Birthday

Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday eulogized Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for demonstrating exceptional capacity, humility and patriotism in handling the affairs of state.

In a congratulatory message to mark Osinbajo's 60th birthday anniversary today, Dogara, commended the Acting President for exhibiting abiding faith and commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

" Since your emergence as the Vice President and chairman of the country's economic council you have not left any one in doubt as to your capacity to handle matters of national interest, development and progress " Dogara said.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday sent a congratulatory message to Osinbajo.

The Party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi noted that, the Acting President had demonstrated a high level of loyalty and commitment to the 'change agenda' of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party.