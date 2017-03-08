Africa: China, Africa Should Undertake More Projects Together - Chinese Foreign Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi has said that China and Africa need to speed up work on current plans in order to undertake more future projects together.

This the Foreign Minister said yesterday, while fielding questions from journalists during a press conference at the Media Centre of the 5th Session of 12th CPPCC & 5th Session of 12th NPC in Beijing, China.

Mr. Wang pointed out that China has stayed faithful in its word, resulting in the implementation of the outcome of the Forum On China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which took place in Johannesbourg, South Africa a year ago.

"The 60 billion dollar funding support that China promised to Africa has been disbursed. The Addis Ababa/Djibouti Railway has been completed. Mombasa/Nairobi Railway in Kenya will soon be," he said.

He equally indicated that the planning has commenced for the economic zone in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the integrated port development in Tanzania, which is making smooth headway and steady progress. Also important were a number of industrial parks all across Africa.

The Foreign Minister further laid emphasis on three shifts which he pointed out that the China - Africa Cooperation was undergoing, as a result of China's response to Africa's needs. Namely shifts from government driven to market driven societies, from trading goods to cooperation on production capacity and from engineering contracts to capital investments and operations.

"These three shifts will provide new momentum and opportunity for Africa's sustainable development," he said.

In similar developments, Mr. Wang noted that there was no problem in the China-Africa cooperation, however work needed to be quickly carried out in order for more projects to be undertaken.

" The only thing is we need to speed up work and undertake more cooperation projects. Just as China was Africa's most sincere friend in its quest for national independence and liberation, so China will be Africa's most reliable partner in speeding up industrialisation, agriculture, modernisation and so boosting its capacity for home grown development," he concluded.