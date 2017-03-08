8 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: OR Tambo Heist - Cash Was Destined for the UK

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Arrive Alive
Hawks vehicle (file photo).

A vehicle used during the daring heist at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night has been recovered in Pretoria.

A highly-placed source told News24 that the vehicle was found on Tuesday night with several empty boxes which had held the cash. The source said senior Hawks investigators were probing a police connection in the heist by using a tracker system.

The source said the undisclosed cash, believed to be in the region of around R24m, was stolen from a plane at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday which was destined for the UK.

The currency of the stolen loot is unknown at this stage, but is believed to be a mixture of rands, Euros and US dollars.

It is believed that a marked police car was used to gain access to the airport's parking bay. The boxes containing the cash were seized from the plane.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi declined to comment on the information.

He said that Hawks head Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza a task team to investigate the case.

"Unfortunately that's all the information we can reveal at the moment."

News24

More on This

Inside Job for Airport Heist Not Ruled Out - Police Unit

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the heist at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday evening was an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.