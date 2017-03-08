South Africa: OR Tambo Heist - Cash Was Destined for the UK

A vehicle used during the daring heist at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night has been recovered in Pretoria.

A highly-placed source told News24 that the vehicle was found on Tuesday night with several empty boxes which had held the cash. The source said senior Hawks investigators were probing a police connection in the heist by using a tracker system.

The source said the undisclosed cash, believed to be in the region of around R24m, was stolen from a plane at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday which was destined for the UK.

The currency of the stolen loot is unknown at this stage, but is believed to be a mixture of rands, Euros and US dollars.

It is believed that a marked police car was used to gain access to the airport's parking bay. The boxes containing the cash were seized from the plane.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi declined to comment on the information.

He said that Hawks head Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza a task team to investigate the case.

"Unfortunately that's all the information we can reveal at the moment."

