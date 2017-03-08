Uganda: Court Stops Demolition of Condemned Buildings

Gulu — The High Court in Gulu has issued an interim order restraining Gulu Municipality leaders from demolishing structures condemned as unfit for human habitation within the four divisions of Bardege, Layibi, Pece and Laroo.

This follows an appeal filed in court last month by five landlords under their umbrella body, Association of Property Owners, through their lawyers Barenzi & Co advocates seeking for more time before their structures are demolished.

The interim order, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Gulu High Court, Mr Henry Twinomuhwezi, on Thursday, restrains Gulu Municipality leaders from carrying out any demolition exercise until May 2.

Early last month, the leaders marked several dilapidated structures, kiosks, semi-permanent buildings and buildings constructed on road reserves before issuing a 14-day ultimatum to their owners and occupants to demolish or evacuate them.

The move, however, sparked protest among more than 1,500 affected landlords and businessmen, who later wrote an appeal to the National Physical Planning Board seeking cancelation of the exercise. Their appeal has since not been responded to.

Mr Leonard Opiyo, one of the affected landlords, also chairperson, Association of Property Owners, noted that following silence from the National Physical Planning Board and district leaders, they had no option but to head to court for justice.

He said although the duration given by the Municipality leaders had expired, it was too short for the affected persons to find suitable places for relocation, selling off their lands to property developers or renovate their structures.

"The affected people were traumatised by the evacuation notices issued to them, no one came to lecture them on why they should relocate or demolish their structures. Besides, majority are business people, who are earning from such buildings," Mr Opiyo told Daily Monitor in an interview last Friday.

Mr Samuel Nyeko, a kiosk owner, said he is relived from the trauma and pressure he had knowing that anytime soon his shop was going to be no more.

"This gives us a glimmer of hope that our plight is being heard. Already, the pressure exerted on us caused great damage in terms of financial loses, which in turn, has affected my business," Mr Nyeko said.

But the Municipality mayor, Mr George Labeja, when contacted, denied receiving any court injunction, adding that they will proceed to demolish the structures beginning with those of the five affected people who dragged them to court.

Background

In 2010, Municipal engineers and health experts carried an assessment on 224 buildings out of which 114 buildings were found unfit for human occupation