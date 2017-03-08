South Africa: CSA Receives 'Massive Interest' in New T20 League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that it received more than 150 expressions of interest as the #T20 Global Destination League looks to find owners for its eight franchises.

The tournament, set to take place for the first time in December this year, is South Africa's answer to the IPL (India) and Big Bash (Australia) and is looking to attract major investment.

CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat said he was pleased by the interest that had been shown by potential buyers ahead of Friday's deadline.

While there was significant interest shown from the UK, USA and the UAE, the majority of interest emanated from South Africa with 39% and India with 35% of the expressions received.

"We are very encouraged by the extent of the interest shown by potential team owners from South Africa and the rest of the world," Lorgat said in a CSA statement.

"We will now progress to the next stage where we will receive proposals to a tender from potential owners and then narrow down our search to a shortlist and then finally decide the eight team owners.

"Alongside the massive interest we have received from prospective team owners, I am also delighted by the interest we are receiving from star players from across the world who want to play in what will be the best #T20 Global Destination League in the world."

All persons who have submitted expressions of interests will be contacted to acquire tender documents to proceed with the next stage of submitting their proposals. Interested persons will have until April 15 to submit their bids to own one of the eight city-based teams.

Lorgat also confirmed that preparations in all other aspects of the League are fully underway.

"We are presently working on designing the official name and logo for the tournament and alongside this we will secure the best available international players to join our own Proteas and domestic stars," Lorgat concluded.

Source: Sport24