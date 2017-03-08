5 March 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Creates 3 New Districts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu has established three new districts in Northern Province.

Local government Minister Vincent Mwale has named the new districts as Lunte which has been created from Mporokoso district and Kanchibiya and Lavushimanda districts from Mpika.

Mwale has told Parliament that the creation of the three districts is in government's continued effort and programme of taking services closer to the people.

He adds that this is also part of the implementation of the decentralization process and continued fulfillment of campaign promises.

Mwale states that the potential the creation of new districts has to create the human, social, economic and sustainable development cannot be overemphasized as it has been appreciated by people in the newly created districts from 2011 to date.

He also defended the decision to create two new districts from Mpika district explaining that Mpika was the biggest district in the country.

Zambia

Soccer - Amajita Will Be Underdogs Against Zambian Hosts - Senong

Amajita head coach Thabo Senong believes his side will go on to the field as underdogs when they face hosts Zambia in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.