8 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mathew Lempurkel to Face Tristan Voorspuy Murder Charge

By Nation Reporter

Police plan to charge Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel to with the murder of Briton Tristan Voorspuy.

Mr Lempurkel was eventually presented before a Nanyuki law court on Wednesday afternoon after delays in the morning.

He briefly appeared in court in the morning only to be returned to the cells after it emerged that the magistrate was not available.

His lawyer, James Orengo, protested the introduction of the murder charge, accusing police of lying to them that he would face incitement charges.

The MP has not taken a plea but Mr Orengo has sought his release on bail.

More follows.

