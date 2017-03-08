8 March 2017

Sudan: 'Admin Hitch' Denies 17 West Darfur Pupils Exams

Darfur — An administrative technicality has resulted in 17 basic school pupils from Rmalya village in Kireinik locality in West Darfur.

Journalist Aladdin Babikir told Radio Dabanga that the Rmalya village pupils were not allowed to sit for the basic stage exams as their village now belongs to a new administrative unit. "They are victims of the confusion associated with the administrative arrangements of the change."

About 2,500 pupils from Kalma camp in South Darfur must begin walking before sunrise to reach Bielel locality five kilometres away to sit for the basic stage exams which began on Saturday.

Sources from the camps in Central Darfur inform Radio Dabanga that hundreds of students must sit and write their exams on the ground, as there are not enough desks and facilities at the schools.

