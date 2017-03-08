8 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Media Barred From Sudan Theatre Auction Sale

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — All media, including employees of the official state media, were barred from the auction hall designated for the sale of the Tajoj Theatre in Kassala on Monday.

Journalists intent of covering the controversial sale, told Radio Dabanga that they were expelled by Kassala state authorities.

In a statement following the auction, the Ministry of Culture and Information confirmed that a sale had been reached, however, the Ministry did not reveal the name of the buyer, or the price bid. Sources in Kassala said that six bidders entered the auction room.

Deep sadness

The dramatists' union in Kassala expressed deep sadness at the sale of the theatre and pointed to the continued efforts for the issuance of a sovereign decision to stop the sale.

Haroun Merghani, the head of the dramatists' union told Radio Dabanga that the dramatists had a meeting with the Governor of Kassala on the same issue on Tuesday evening.

He downplayed the state government's justifications for the theatre sale which holds historical value and should be available for rehabilitation and renovation because of its large capacity, distinct location next to Kassala Stadium surrounded by a number of hotels, sport clubs and the public station that links 17 districts of Kassala.

The Commissioner of Kassala said that the theatre is "an evil den" and an alternative National Theatre will be built with the money from the sale.

Sudan

Constitutional Amendments Committee Deputy Chair Says Work On General Features Started

The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.