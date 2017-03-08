South Africa: Coetzee - Transformation Not About Numbers

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee says that transformation in South African rugby is not just about numbers.

The Boks, as well as all of the country's international sporting bodies, remain under pressure from national government to transform and the instruction is that 50% of the squad must be made up of players of colour by the 2019 World Cup.

If the Boks fail to transform, they run the risk of losing the right to bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

As if Coetzee does not have enough on his plate - he is fighting for his future this year after winning just four out of 12 Tests in 2016 - facilitating transformation is now something that he needs to pay special attention to as the Boks look to have their existing bidding ban lifted.

But, when asked about the issue in Johannesburg during a three-day Bok training camp, Coetzee insisted that transformation was about far more than simply percentages.

"I'm of the opinion that we have talented players that need to get the opportunity," he said.

"That is what it's about ... it's not about numbers, really.

"It's about getting talented players - white and black - into our mix and giving them the opportunity to play and to back them.

"I'm not scared to give players opportunity. I've even invited young guns to the camp now.

"I've invited those players because I can understand the spin-off that it has. If you look at Siya Kolisi, Jan Serfontein, Frans Malherbe, Francois Venter ... they were also invited to a camp as young guns and they all went on to become internationals.

"I am of the opinion to make sure that we do justice to players and give them the opportunity to develop and grow."

The Boks will play in their first Test of the year when they host France at Loftus on June 10.

Source: Sport24