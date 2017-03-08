8 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Japanese Ref On Duty for Kings V Stormers

Japanese referee Shuhei Kubo will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Southern Kings and Stormers in Port Elizabeth (15:05 kick-off).

Kubo was in charge of last weekend's Cheetahs v Bulls derby in Bloemfontein and after a solid performance he has been rewarded with another South African derby.

Kubo will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge will referee the match between the Cheetahs and Sunwolves in Bloemfontein (17:15).

Rasivhenge will be assisted by Jaco Peyper and Quinton Immelman, with Johan Greeff the TMO.

Marius van der Westhuizen is in charge of the Sharks' game against the Waratahs in Durban (19:30).

Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry will be his assistants, with Shaun Veldsman in the TMO booth.

The final game on Saturday (21:40 SA time) between the Jaguares and Lions in Buenos Aires will be refereed by New Zealand's Nick Briant.

Briant will be assisted by compatriot Paul Williams and Argentina's Damian Schneider, with home TMO Santiago Borsani on duty.

