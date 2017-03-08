Nigeria: Armsgate - How Dasuki Paid Friends N5.6 Billion for 22 Tanks

A prosecution witness yesterday narrated how former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, paid N5.6billion to companies owned by his friends to purchase 22 military tanks.

The witness, Hassan Saidu, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was testifying in the trial of Col. Nicholas Ashinze, a former aide to Dasuki; Wolfgang Reinl, the General Manager of Geonel Integrated Services Ltd, Barrister Edidiong Ediong and Sagir Mohammed.

Other companies arraigned are: Unity Continental Nigeria Ltd, Helpline Organisation, Vibrant Resources Ltd and Sologic Integrated Services Ltd. EFCC claimed that younger brother to the former NSA, Abubakar Ibrahim Dasuki, retired Col. Bello Fadile and Bello Abayomi are still at large.

Saidu told an Abuja Federal High Court that Dasuki transferred the funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bank accounts of five companies through the Heritage Bank account of security company, Geonel.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Ofem Uket, Saidu said an initial deposit of N3.125 billion and another N2.5 billion as final payment for the tanks was transferred by the ONSA in April 2014, adding that after it got value, it was transferred in favour of the companies.

Meanwhile Justice Gabriel Kolawole has adjourned the case to March 21 for ruling on both objection by defence counsels Ernest Nwoye, Afam Osigwe, M Ajara and Nureini Jimoh to the admissibility of the statements of Ashinze to the EFCC.